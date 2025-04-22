Classic haircuts that are always in fashion — proven over the years

A girl gets a haircut. Photo: Freepik

There are some hairstyles that have gone through dozens of trends and remain favorites. These are the haircuts that always look great, even if you don't have time to style them. They're simple, comfortable, and add style without any hassle. And the best part is that you don't have to spend every morning with a hairdryer or rush to the hairdresser every time.

Haircuts that are always relevant

Bob

It's like your favorite little black dress that will never let you down. The classic that suits everyone. From famous fashion magazine editors to actresses on the red carpet, the bob is always in play. It can be made ideally straight, slightly wavy, or with a slight mess — it all depends on your mood. The only thing you need to remember is to update your haircut once a month to keep it in shape. But the result is worth every minute.

Bob haircut. Photo from Instagram

Multi-layered haircut

If you want to keep the length but add lightness to your hair, this is the right choice. This hair looks voluminous and mobile, as if it has a life of its own, without the need for perfect styling. This haircut is perfect for girls with thick hair. However, it's not the best option for thin hair, as it can lose volume. This haircut is adored by stars like Jennifer Aniston, Beyoncé, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. And for good reason.

Multi-layered haircut. Photo from Instagram

Pixie

It's an ideal option for the bold. The pixie is a short haircut that immediately attracts attention. And the main thing is that it takes literally 5 minutes to style: a little gel or mousse and you're done. But there is one caveat: you need to take care of your scalp, because styling products can accumulate. If you're looking for an easy way to look bright, this is it.

Pixie haircut. Photo from Instagram

These are the haircuts that stay with us for a long time. They are simple, practical, and always look like you've just left the salon.

