Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 — all the details about the upcoming novelty

The release of the seventh generation of Samsung's flexible smartphone is expected in the summer of 2025, and leaks are increasing every week. Insiders are talking about a radically thinner body, larger displays, a new Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor, and a likely price retention at last year's USD 1,899.

Android Authority writes about everything we know about the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

What should you expect from the Galaxy Z Fold 7?

Samsung, according to the Head of the mobile division TM Roh, is aiming to make the upcoming Fold even thinner: leaks say 9.5 mm when folded (against 12.1 mm in the Fold 6) and only 4.5 mm when opened. This is allegedly achieved by abandoning the traditional digitizer, and if so, the S Pen stylus may be switched to AES technology, which requires a charged and slightly coarser pen.

Renderings published by OnLeaks and Android Headlines show the design similar to the Fold 6, but with thinner bezels and a slightly larger 8.2-inch internal display. The outer screen will supposedly stretch up to 6.5 inches. The device is rumored to be codenamed SM-F966, and Samsung Display has already started production of the panels.

The hardware, like last year, should be based on the latest chip from Qualcomm — the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy. The battery capacity, according to the Chinese 3C regulator, will not change (4,400 mAh), and the 25W limit for wired fast charging will remain. The camera unit is likely to retain the familiar three-sensor configuration, but the main module may go to 200 megapixels instead of 50 megapixels. The in-screen front camera is promised to be improved, although there are no details yet.

At the same time, there is talk of "boxy" accessories. The Ice Universe informant claims that Samsung will present open-type bone-conduction headphones codenamed Able along with the Fold 7. For the displays themselves, transparent and private protective films have already appeared, confirming the square corners of the device.

At the software level, Galaxy Z Fold 7 may come with One UI 8 "out of the box" — the company is allegedly testing a shell based on Android 16 to compensate for the slow release of One UI 7.

Although there is no information on the price yet, analysts are inclined to believe that Samsung will not lower the bar and leave last year's USD 1,899.

Is it worth the wait? The current Galaxy Z Fold 6 still has six years of updates and remains one of the most powerful foldable smartphones available. If you're looking for a slimmer profile, a larger display, and potentially a new 200MP camera, it's worth waiting for the summer launch, especially given the growing competition from the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and OPPO Find N5.

