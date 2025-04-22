Samsung rollable smartphone — everything we know about the new screen standard

The Samsung rollphone concept rendering. Photo: xleaks7/X

Images created by DomoAI in collaboration with insider xleaks7 have been leaked online, which, based on the Samsung patent dated April 15, show the first look at a smartphone with a rollable display. The main idea of the device is to remain convenient in your pocket and turn into a large screen for streaming or gaming with one movement.

PhoneArena writes about it.

Advertisement

Everything we know about Samsung's smartphone with a rollable display

With the exception of the lower "chin", the bezels around the screen are almost invisible, although the display sliding mechanism makes the body noticeably thicker than in conventional Samsung models. The dual camera and flash in the upper left corner resemble the lens arrangement of the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

The concept of Samsung's rollphone. Photo: DomoAI/xleaks7

The new product is expected to come with a number of AI features: instant translation of conversations with the response displayed in your language, quick summaries of long messages, and notifications when it's time to go to a meeting. AI also deletes unnecessary objects from photos, changes colors, and automatically adjusts camera settings for a particular scene, adjusting lighting and framing — just point and click. For a smooth gaming experience, algorithms will manage power and heat dissipation, and additional controls will be placed on the side.

So far, the industry's attention has been focused on the three-flap Huawei Mate XT, but the rolling form factor, which Motorola is also demonstrating, may become more attractive to users when such devices go on sale.

The render shows the phone only in the folded state, so the final screen size after full deployment remains an intrigue.

As a reminder, Samsung has moved up the dates for the distribution of One UI 7 firmware based on Android 15. The company has published an updated distribution schedule that will end only in mid-summer.

We also wrote that Samsung is rumored to have postponed the Galaxy S25 Edge presentation date from April to May. Insiders suggest that this is due to recent changes in the company's management.