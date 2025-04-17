Samsung delays One UI 7 — new update schedule for Android 15

The Samsung smartphone screen shows a list of devices that will be updated to One UI 7. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

Galaxy users have to be patient once again: after the delay in the release of One UI 7, Samsung has pushed back the firmware distribution dates and now promises to complete the update only in mid-summer. The reason for this was a critical bug that prevented owners of some models from unlocking their smartphones. The company temporarily withdrew the firmware for the Galaxy S24, Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 as soon as the problem was discovered.

When and which Samsung Galaxy devices will get One UI 7 with Android 15

According to the notification in the Samsung Members app, most devices will receive One UI 7 a month later than originally planned. For example, the Galaxy S23 series is now expecting the firmware in May (instead of April), while the Galaxy S24, Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 remain in the April window if Samsung manages to fix the glitch.

The new One UI 7 update schedule looks like this:

April 2025:

Galaxy S24 / S24+ / S24 Ultra;

Galaxy Z Flip 6;

Galaxy Z Fold 6.

May 2025:

Galaxy Tab S10+ / Tab S10 Ultra (Wi‑Fi and 5G);

Galaxy Z Flip 5 / Z Fold 5;

Galaxy S23 / S23+ / S23 Ultra;

Galaxy S24 FE;

Galaxy Z Flip 4 / Z Fold 4;

Galaxy Tab S9 / Tab S9 Ultra (Wi‑Fi and 5G);

Galaxy Z Flip 3 / Z Fold 3;

Galaxy S21 5G / S21+ 5G / S21 Ultra 5G / S21 FE;

Galaxy S23 FE;

Galaxy Tab S8 / Tab S8+ / Tab S8 Ultra (Wi‑Fi and 5G);

Galaxy S22 / S22+ / S22 Ultra.

June 2025:

Galaxy Tab S9 FE / Tab S9 FE+ (Wi‑Fi and 5G);

Galaxy A16 5G / A35 5G / A55 5G / A34 5G / A54 5G / A25 5G / A15 5G / A14 (LTE and 5G) / A06 / A33 5G / A53 5G / A73 5G;

Galaxy F16 5G / F15 5G / F55 5G / F05 / F34 5G / F54 5G;

Galaxy M16 5G / M15 5G / M55 5G / M55s 5G / M05 / M34 5G / M14 (LTE and 5G) / M33 5G / M53 5G;

Galaxy Tab A9+ (Wi‑Fi and 5G);

Galaxy XCover 7.

July 2025:

Galaxy Tab A9.

The company notes that the sequence of releases within each month may change. In case of new technical nuances, the schedule may be revised again.

