Samsung has stopped the distribution of One UI 7 due to the bug — what problem does it cause?

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone with One UI 7 shell. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

Samsung has temporarily stopped the global deployment of the One UI 7 update. One of the well-known insiders reported that some users of the Galaxy S24 series had difficulties with the unlocking of their smartphone screens.

Android Authority writes about it.

Advertisement

What is the reason for stopping the distribution of One UI 7?

After months of anticipation, Samsung finally released the One UI 7 update last week. However, the company has now suspended the global rollout of the Android 15 build for the Galaxy S24 series, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

The reason was the "serious bug" that was discovered in One UI 7 after its release on 7 April in several countries and 10 April in the United States. According to the Ice Universe data, users in South Korea started complaining about problems with unlocking their phones, which prompted Samsung to temporarily pull the update. If you haven't received One UI 7 yet, it's probably due to the suspension.

The reason for the delay in the Galaxy S24 push is that users of the official version of One UI7 of the Korean S24 series found that "they could not be unlocked normally in some cases." ​​​

Samsung urgently reviewed the firmware withdrawal in other countries.

Have you ever… — I'm back！ (@UniverseIce) April 14, 2025

So far, Samsung has not made any official statements regarding the bugs or facts about the One UI 7 deployment halt. Initially, it was believed that the problem only affected Galaxy S24 versions with the Exynos 2400 processor, as reported by the insider Tarun Watts, who noted that the manufacturer even removed the firmware from its OTA servers.

However, recent reports indicate that the update has also been suspended for Snapdragon versions of the Galaxy S24 sold in the United States and other regions, which Watts also reported. Users are concerned that this move could affect the timing of One UI 7 for other older Galaxy devices, such as the Galaxy S23 series.

As a reminder, Samsung recently started deploying updates for previous Galaxy models, adding One UI 7 with Android 15. Users received several interesting features that are not immediately apparent.

We also wrote that Samsung introduced exciting personalisation options in One UI 7. Owners of Galaxy devices have almost unlimited scope for customising the appearance of their system.