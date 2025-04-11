Unobvious features of One UI 7 — 5 new features you might not know about

Samsung smartphone with One UI 7 shell in the hands. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

Samsung has recently started rolling out updates to its previous models on a steady basis, adding One UI 7 with Android 15. The Galaxy S24 series of smartphones were the first to receive the update, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition foldable devices. This latest release contains several interesting innovations that are not immediately apparent.

Samsung Magazine writes about five little-known but useful ones.

Create stickers using the Samsung keyboard prompts

The Samsung-branded keyboard is now capable of generating stickers using your text prompts through generative AI. The stickers generated in this way can be easily sent in various messengers.

Use the Drawing Assistant to create new stickers

With the help of the AI Drawing Assistant, you can create original images and then save them as stickers. When you're done drawing, simply tap the sticker icon at the top of the screen to save it as a new sticker. One UI 7.0 comes with five different sticker styles, so you can choose the one that suits you best.

Creating collages

One UI 7.0 adds the ability to create custom collages. In the Gallery app, select the images you want, then tap Create at the bottom of the screen and select Collage. You can arrange the photos to your liking, and adjust the background, blur, image proportions, and even round the corners.

Preview of mini-windows in a floating icon

When you open the same app in multiple floating windows and then close them, all the minimized windows are displayed as a small icon. By clicking on this icon, you'll see all the minimised windows, making it easy to switch between them.

Remember exposure in the camera app

In One UI 7.0, the native Camera app can "remember" the exposure level you have selected for each mode. If you set the exposure in one of the modes and then switch to another and return, the app will not "forget" your previous settings, maintaining the same quality of shooting.

As a reminder, Samsung has officially discontinued software support for the Galaxy S20 series. Its release in 2020 had a significant impact on the company's technological development.

We also wrote that Samsung introduced exciting optimisation features in One UI 7. Users received many new features that will help them customise the appearance of the system to their liking.