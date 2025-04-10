Samsung ended support for Galaxy S20 — what owners should do next

Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphones. Photo: Unsplash

Samsung has officially stopped software support for the Galaxy S20, which was released in 2020. This series has become a real milestone for the company, in particular due to the first appearance of the Ultra model and the introduction of the impressive 100x Space Zoom feature. However, even the longest support comes to an end, and now Galaxy S20 owners should consider upgrading to newer devices.

Android Police writes about it.

Extended support for the Samsung Galaxy S20 has come to an end

At the start, Samsung promised three years of operating system updates and four years of regular security updates for the S20 series. Formally, this period was supposed to end in April 2024, but the manufacturer pleasantly surprised us by extending the security updates for another year, albeit with patches released only once a quarter. Now, even this deadline has expired: the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra are no longer listed on Samsung's page that lists devices that support security updates.

The Galaxy S20 FE and Note 20, which were released a little later in 2020 and share many of the same specifications, are still on the list. It is expected that these devices will receive security updates over the next one to two quarters before support is stopped for them as well.

The Galaxy S20 series was launched with Android 10 and One UI 2.1. The last major system update was Android 13 with One UI 5.1, released in late 2022. Taking into account additional years of security patches, users received a fairly long support cycle for the 2020 flagship.

Even though the updates are complete, S20 owners don't have to buy a new smartphone right away. However, if you have high security requirements or are looking for more advanced features, it's time to consider upgrading to a newer model. For example, Samsung's latest flagships now promise seven years of updates, and the special version of the Galaxy S25 will receive eight full OS updates in total — up to Android 23 in 2032.

In the end, Samsung's decision was not unexpected: technically, the Galaxy S20 had the same hardware as the Note 20, so the company could have extended support for all these devices for a while longer. However, a line has to be drawn somewhere. In any case, the Galaxy S20 will remain a landmark line: for the first time with an Ultra model and the legendary 100x Space Zoom. And although support has ended, the success and innovations of this series will remain in the history of Samsung flagships for a long time.

