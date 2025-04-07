Samsung began deploying One UI 7 with Android 15 — which devices will be updated first

Samsung Galaxy S25 smartphone with One UI 7. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

After four months of the One UI 7 beta program, Samsung has finally launched the official release of this version of the Android 15 operating system. The long-awaited update is already available to owners of devices that participated in beta testing and will soon be available to a wider range of users.

SamMobile writes about it.

Which devices will receive the update first?

First of all, One UI 7 (Android 15) will be available for flagship models of 2024:

Galaxy S24;

Galaxy S24+;

Galaxy S24 Ultra;

Galaxy Z Fold 6;

Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Later this month, the update will gradually deploy to other devices:

Galaxy S23 (including FE version);

Galaxy S24 FE;

Galaxy Z Fold 5;

Galaxy Z Flip 5;

Galaxy Tab S10 series tablets;

Galaxy Tab S9.

For the most part, One UI 7 brings the same features that debuted with the Galaxy S25 series to older models. However, at least one of the features, namely Audio Eraser, will remain exclusive to the new flagships of 2024. Everything else in the update promises to improve the performance of the devices and bring new interface settings.

When One UI 7 becomes available for update on your device, just go to Settings — Software Update and click on Download to get it "over the air".

There is no information on the timing of the update for all other devices yet. Owners of most mid-range and budget models will likely have to wait until at least May. Just like the flagships, some mid-budget smartphones will also undergo a beta testing phase before receiving the final version of One UI 7.

