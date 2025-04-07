From flagships to budget phones — which Samsung smartphone to choose in 2025

Samsung folding smartphones. Photo: Unsplash

Finding the Samsung smartphone that fits your lifestyle and budget can be a challenge. The company offers a range of options, from the latest flagships to affordable models and even foldable devices.

CNET writes about the best Samsung smartphones for different budgets and needs.

Which Samsung smartphone to choose in 2025

For those looking for a budget option, there is the Galaxy A15 5G for around UAH 7,000 (USD 169.03 — Ed.). This phone has 5G connectivity and a large battery, and Samsung provides long-term support for updates. And at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the company presented the Galaxy A26, A36, and A56, so these models may soon be included in the list of interesting, inexpensive options.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

If you want the most complete "set" of features, you should choose the S25 Ultra. It offers the most powerful processor, a sophisticated camera, and a built-in stylus, which will be useful for those who need to take notes or draw comfortably. However, for most users, the more affordable S25 at around USD 800 will be the best option with good performance and a great camera. Meanwhile, the S25 Plus will be the middle link: it retains the main advantages of the series, but has a larger screen and a higher price of UAH 51,999 (USD 1255.63 — Ed.).

Samsung Galaxy S25 smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone. Photo: ek.ua 1 / 2

Last year's Galaxy S24 lineup is still relevant thanks to its bright screen and excellent battery life.

Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone. Photo: ek.ua 1 / 2

Fans of foldable devices should take a closer look at the Galaxy Z Flip 6 or Z Fold 6 if their budget allows them to spend more than USD 1,000. These models offer advanced technology and a non-standard form factor for work and play.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 smartphone. Photo: ek.ua

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 smartphone. Photo: ek.ua 1 / 2

In general, when choosing your Galaxy, consider what you need: the largest screen, a versatile camera, a foldable design, or just a stable "workhorse" at an affordable price. It will determine which Samsung model will be your best choice.

As a reminder, manufacturers of mid-range smartphones have brought devices to the new level in the market. Most models are not inferior to the flagship ones in terms of performance, while costing significantly less.

We also wrote that the most popular smartphones among Ukrainians are Samsung, Apple, Redmi, and Xiaomi devices. The share of Android is 75%, while iOS is preferred by 25% of users.