Ukrainians choose them in 2025 — the most popular smartphone models

Apple iPhone 11 smartphone in the hands. Photo: Unsplash

The rating of smartphones mostly used by Ukrainians has been published online. Android devices still hold the lead in Ukraine, as 75% of users prefer them, while the share of iOS has reached 25%.

Glavcom writes about it, quoting statistics from Rakuten Viber.

What smartphone models do Ukrainians choose?

The most recognizable brands have hardly changed. Samsung, Apple, Redmi, and Xiaomi are still in the lead. However, Apple managed to overtake Redmi and take second place. Poco took the fifth place, thus displacing Huawei, which dropped to the eighth position, behind Motorola and Oppo.

The overall rating for 2025 is as follows:

Samsung;

Apple;

Redmi;

Xiaomi;

Poco.

Apple and Redmi remain the most popular smartphones among users. The model with the highest demand became the iPhone 11, which displaced last year's favorite Redmi 9A, from the top spot.

The top five by number of owners are:

iPhone 11;

iPhone 13;

Redmi 9A;

iPhone 15 Pro Max;

Redmi 9C NFC.

The share of iOS users is growing rapidly: back in 2023, it was 19%, and in 2024 it was 22%. It may indicate that old iPhone models are falling in price but remain quite relevant, so Ukrainians are choosing them.

