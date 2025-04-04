Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge presentation in April postponed — the new date

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone has been in the headlines of technology publications in recent days. At first, rumors of its launch on April 15 appeared, but later it was reported that the long-awaited flagship of the S series would be presented with the postponement. It is assumed that the reason for the postponement was not the quality of the device, but the recent changes in Samsung's management due to the death of the Head of the DX division, Jong-Hee Han.

SamMobile writes about it.

What will be the new date of the presentation and its format?

According to sources, instead of April, Samsung has decided to showcase the S25 Edge on May 13, 2025. It turns out that the postponement will last about a month. Unlike the large-scale Unpacked presentation that accompanied the launch of the main S25 line in January, this time the company is planning a more modest online event. However, the format of the event may vary depending on the country, and it is not yet clear whether the smartphone will go on sale immediately after the announcement.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch display, similar to the S25+ model. The "heart" of the smartphone will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It will have 12 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of storage. It is also known that the S25 Edge will be available in at least three colors: Titanium Silver, Titanium Jet Black and Titanium Icy Blue.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is likely to cost around EUR 1249, which is slightly more than the Galaxy S25+ with its price of EUR 1149. It is not yet known how well the new product will be received by buyers. However, Samsung is already preparing to produce up to 3 million units of the S25 Edge, so the company expects strong demand.

We also wrote that the insider demonstrated the mock-ups of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge in the video. As you know, it will be the company's thinnest smartphone, so it was also compared to the flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra.