The first official images of Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge appeared online — photos

Samsung has already demonstrated its new Galaxy S25 series, but details about the S25 Edge have been kept secret for a long time. Now, the first official marketing images have appeared, confirming the design and available colors of the device.

WinFuture writes about it.

What specifications will the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge have?

The new Galaxy S25 Edge, like the S25 Plus, offers a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. Inside, the smartphone uses the same Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset with new Oryon cores, which is accelerated to 4.46 GHz.

The S25 Edge has only two main cameras, unlike the three present in other members of the line. According to the available information, we are talking about a 200-megapixel sensor with wide-angle optics and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

The thickness of the Galaxy S25 Edge body (excluding the camera unit) can be as thin as 5.8 mm. To achieve such an ultra-thin profile, Samsung has reduced the battery: its capacity is 3786 mAh, which corresponds to approximately 3900 mAh according to the official rating.

What design did the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge get?

The appearance of the S25 Edge repeats the overall style of the entire S25 flagship line. The smartphone is planned to be available in Titanium Jet Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Icy Blue, similar to the S25 Ultra model. It is not yet known whether Samsung will offer additional colors exclusively through its own online store.

The final release date of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and possible additional color options remain in doubt, so fans of the brand have to wait for the official announcement.

