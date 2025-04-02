No longer in April — Samsung postponed the presentation of the Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

At the Samsung Electronics pavilion at the MWC2025 exhibition, visitors could see the thinnest model of the entire Galaxy S line — Galaxy S25 Edge. According to eyewitnesses, this smartphone impressed with its size, as its thickness is only 5.8 mm. The company planned to show the new product on 15 April, but revised the schedule and is currently discussing holding an official event between May and June.

ETNews writes about it.

Why Samsung postponed the Galaxy S25 Edge presentation

According to industry sources, the reason for the schedule adjustment was both an internal re-planning of the work responsibilities of the MX (Mobile eXperience) division managers and the choice of the optimal time for the market launch. It is known that the postponement of the presentation will also affect the launch dates of Galaxy S25 Edge.

Previously, the presentation is planned to be held online, and the format will resemble the "teaser" video, as it was last year with the new Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition (SE) phone.

There are no official comments on the reasons for the postponement. However, it is noted that it is not related to any quality problems with the device itself. Analysts suggest that the political context also had an impact: On April 4, the decision on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk-yeol is expected, so Samsung might have feared a decrease in attention to the new product due to the public outcry.

In addition, it is known that Roh Tae-moon, who heads the MX division, is now also acting as the Head of the entire DX (Device eXperience) business, which could also be the reason for the delay. Earlier in January, Roh Tae-moon said that the Galaxy S25 Edge would be released in the first half of 2025 and would be extremely thin, but with high performance and advanced cameras.

According to industry representatives, the official launch date of the Galaxy S25 Edge may be changed due to the delayed presentation. All details regarding the price, specifications, and exact release schedule remain top secret until the official announcement.

As a reminder, details about the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge have been kept secret for a long time. Currently, the first official marketing images are already available online, confirming the design and available colors of the new device.

We also wrote that the insider posted the video showing the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge mockups in two color variants at once. The video also contains the brief comparison with the Galaxy S25 Ultra.