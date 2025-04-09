Samsung personalisation at a new level — what features are available in One UI 7

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone with One UI 7 shell. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

The Samsung company has officially introduced the updated Home Up, which offers exciting personalisation options in One UI 7. Initially, this improved plugin appeared during the beta testing period, and with the release of the new version of the shell to the public, it has received even more attention from Good Lock fans.

Sammy Fans writes about it.

What are the personalisation options available to users?

Thanks to One UI 7.0, the new version of Home Up provides an expanded set of tools for customising the interface. Improved design flexibility allows users to freely change the look of the home screen to suit their preferences.

Home Up is part of the Good Lock platform and offers several powerful features designed to improve the user experience.

One of the most interesting features of the updated Home Up is DIY Home. It removes any restrictions on customising the home screen, allowing you to create a completely individual design. Now, apps, widgets, and folders can be easily resized and arranged.

Home screen personalisation options on Samsung devices with One UI 7. Photo: Sammy Fans

You can also hide app icons under decorative elements using stickers and layer settings. All this can be done without any complicated steps: just add a sticker to the screen, place it on top of the icon, and adjust the layer settings.

Another important update is the Home Gesture Animation feature. Previously, One UI was often criticised for animations that did not seem very smooth. However, in the new version, Samsung has significantly improved the visual transitions and also provided a tool for fine-tuning the animations in Home Up.

Setting up animations with the Home Gesture Animation feature in One UI 7. Photo: Sammy Fans

This feature allows you to change the transition effects when returning from the app to the home screen. The user is offered four basic presets, as well as advanced settings that allow you to adjust the speed and strength of the vibration.

In One UI 7 for Home Up, there is an option to disable or enable the Show Favorites function. This allows you to create a more minimalist look for your home screen, which will appeal to those who like simplicity and brevity.

According to Samsung, Home Up is one of the three most exciting Good Lock plugins in One UI 7. In the near future, the company plans to present two more updated modules with advanced features that will complement the personalisation of the interface.

