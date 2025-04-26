Budget, but not slow — what to look for when choosing an inexpensive laptop

A laptop on a table. Photo: Unsplash

Trying to save money on a laptop does not mean that you have to put up with constant freezes and nervousness. You can find quite capable models in the USD 500 segment, but only if you don't compromise on key parameters.

PCWorld writes about what to look for when choosing a budget laptop.

Basic guidelines for choosing an inexpensive laptop

The first step is to choose an operating system: Windows or ChromeOS. Windows remains a universal solution, but it is slower on weak hardware. ChromeOS is less demanding on resources and wins in performance for the same money, but requires constant work with web applications and cloud services, which is not suitable for everyone.

Next, you should take care of the memory. The optimal minimum is 8 GB of RAM, while 16 GB will provide a reserve for the future. Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 3 processors will cope with everyday tasks, while modifications with Core i5 or Ryzen 5 will add speed without a sharp jump in price.

Autonomy is also important: the claimed 10-12 hours of operation usually turns into about eight in real life, which is enough for a standard school or office day.

Don't skimp on storage. Windows requires at least 128 GB of fast SSD, because the system itself "eats up" about a third of this amount. A Chromebook can get by with 64 GB if you're ready to store data in the cloud, but even here, SSD or at least UFS is a significant improvement over slow eMMC.

The 1080p screen is what makes text readable and video sharp. A 13-inch diagonal offers the best balance of weight and portability, while 15-inch models give you more screen space but add weight to your backpack. Don't forget about connectors: while USB-C is becoming the standard, optional USB-A and HDMI make it easier to connect external drives and a monitor.

If you meet these minimum requirements — 8 GB of RAM, an i3/Ryzen 3 processor, 128 GB SSD, 1080p display, about eight hours of battery life, and a basic set of ports — it is quite possible to meet the "budget" bar and get a laptop that will not make you regret saving money. You shouldn't expect gaming miracles or lightning-fast video editing, but it will be a reliable daily tool for working with documents, studying, and streaming.

