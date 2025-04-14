You risk more than you think — why you shouldn't leave your PC switched on all the time

A desktop computer. Photo: Unsplash

As it turned out, many people, both at home and in offices, have kept their computers or laptops switched on for years, considering it a convenient solution. Nevertheless, experts advise switching off your PC at least from time to time.

GSMinfo writes about the main reasons why it is better not to leave your device switched on all the time.

Advertisement

Why you shouldn't leave your computer switched on all the time

Even when you are not working on your computer, it remains connected to the network. If there is a vulnerability in the operating system or software, an attacker can gain access to your PC, steal data, or use your device for their own purposes. One of the high-profile cases: the Trojan infected 200 computers in the large company, and they were used for cryptocurrency "mining". They only noticed the change because of higher electricity bills.

Accelerated component wear and tear

All computer parts have a lifespan. Constant operation accelerates the wear and tear of particularly vulnerable components, such as HDDs, cooling fans, and capacitors. Even SSDs degrade significantly due to continuous write cycles. Although modern power supplies are protected against voltage surges, prolonged operation without interruption still shortens the device's "life".

Accumulation of errors and the need for a reboot

The longer your PC is running, the more temporary files and small system glitches it accumulates. This can slow down performance or cause errors. A regular reboot clears the cache and RAM, restoring the system's performance.

Risk of fire

There have been actual cases of power supplies catching fire. If a fan fails or overheating is not monitored in time, it can lead to a fire. The longer and more continuously the device is operated, the higher the risk of malfunctions that could cause a fire.

Excessive energy consumption

A PC can consume at least 100 watts in operating mode. Over time, this takes a toll on your budget: a month of wasted power can add up to a significant amount. Even in sleep mode, despite the low power consumption, a certain amount of electricity is still consumed.

Many people point out that servers in data centres operate continuously for years. However, server hardware is designed to withstand round-the-clock load, and home PCs do not have such a margin of safety and protection.

As a reminder, one of the enthusiasts has developed his own computer keyboard, in which each key corresponds not to a letter but to a whole word. The device has over a thousand keys with the most commonly used words in the English language.

Also, it became known that Microsoft starts testing AI that "sees" your screen.