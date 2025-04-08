Responsible disposal — Microsoft advises getting rid of PCs without Windows 11 support

The Windows update on a laptop screen. Photo: Unsplash

Microsoft is encouraging users to say goodbye to old devices running Windows 10 if they don't meet the system requirements to upgrade to Windows 11. The idea is to either upgrade the operating system or buy a new PC with Windows 11 and Copilot+ artificial intelligence technology to ensure that you don't miss out on any of the latest AI features.

Official warnings from Microsoft

In March 2025, the website Windows Latest reported that Microsoft was sending emails to those still using Windows 10. In these messages, the company reminds them of the upcoming end of support and offers two options: either upgrade your hardware or buy a new Windows 11 PC. In particular, Microsoft recommends donating an old computer that doesn't support the update to charity or recycling.

Notification about the termination of support for Windows 10. Photo: Windows Latest

If a computer doesn't meet the requirements for Windows 11 (for example, because it does not have a TPM 2.0 or UEFI with Secure Boot), Microsoft encourages continued use of the device or donation to those in need. However, the company also explicitly recommends "responsible disposal" of the PC when the times come. In an additional note, Microsoft mentions that you can use trade-in programs to get some compensation for your old machine and use the money to buy a new Windows 11 computer.

It is known that official support for Windows 10 will end on October 14, 2025. After that, users will either have to pay $30 to extend support for one year or choose another option: buy a modern PC with Windows 11 or bypass the system requirements to install a newer version of the OS. Microsoft has already started actively sending out reminders and publishing guidelines to give everyone time to prepare for the upcoming changes.

