Motorola to unveil its first laptop — first details

Motorola, known for its folding smartphones and mid-range devices, may soon expand its range. According to recent official information, the brand plans to present its first laptop in the Indian market.

Everything we know about the new product from Motorola

The teaser of the new Motorola laptop has appeared on Flipkart, the online marketplace popular in India, and its availability through this platform has been confirmed. Unfortunately, the teaser doesn't reveal any specifications: we don't know the specs, price, or even the design of the upcoming model. The message only shows the Motorola logo and the inscription: "A Bold New World Of Laptops. Unveiling Soon".

There is currently no detailed information about the device, but it can be assumed that the brand will continue to focus on the affordable segment, given Motorola's specialisation in budget and mid-range smartphones. Entering the laptop market will mean competing with such well-known brands as ASUS, Acer, Dell and others.

It remains to be seen whether Motorola will share additional teasers or announcements, where it is likely to share full information about its first laptop.

