Copilot Vision on Windows now manages your programs — What are the capabilities

The Microsoft logo on a laptop. Photo: Unsplash

Microsoft is expanding the capabilities of its Copilot AI assistant by adding Copilot Vision for Windows. This new feature allows you to share your screen or specific applications with artificial intelligence, and was initially only available in Microsoft Edge. Now, the Copilot Vision trial covers any program on your computer.

This was reported by The Verge.

What are the artificial intelligence capabilities of Copilot Vision?

With Copilot Vision, users can get tips on how to set up tools in Adobe Photoshop, for example, or analyze images or Web pages that are open on the screen. During an event celebrating Microsoft's 50th anniversary, one of the authors was lucky enough to test an early version of this technology: Copilot Vision helped him customize his settings in Clipchamp and also advised him while he played Minecraft.

So far, access to Copilot Vision in the Windows Insider beta is limited to the United States, so the author has not been able to fully test all the features. It is known that Copilot Vision will be able to highlight the necessary parts of the screen to explain actions in various programs step by step. However, at this early stage of data collection, this option is temporarily unavailable in the beta version.

The technology itself is similar to the Recall feature — it can also take screenshots with your permission. However, the way it works is closer to broadcasting your application or entire desktop to Microsoft Teams.

In addition, Microsoft is introducing file search in Copilot. You can now ask the assistant questions about documents and search for the desired file in .docx, .xlsx, .pptx, .txt, .pdf, .json, or recently opened documents.

The Copilot app on Windows is all you need to use these updates — you don't need the full Copilot Plus package. Copilot Vision is also available for iOS and Android. Microsoft is already testing all of these features with members of the Windows Insider program, and plans a broader rollout for Windows 11 in the coming weeks or months.

