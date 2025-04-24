Washing your hair twice — a new trend or a real benefit for your hair

A girl has her hair washed in a beauty salon. Photo: Freepik

They say that shampooing twice in one shower is like some kind of magic for your hair. The first lather washes away dirt, grease, and styling residue, and the second works deeper, cleanses it really well, and adds care. But is this really true? And most importantly, will this approach harm your hair?

Is double shampooing really good for your hair?

Dermatologist Anna Chacon says that double washing can be beneficial for scalp health. The first stage removes all the excess, and the second helps to cleanse the hair from root to tip and prepare it for a conditioner or mask. Sounds logical, right?

But this is not for everyone. Those who will benefit most from washing twice a day are those who:

have thick or wavy hair;

have a scalp that gets oily quickly;

have a habit of using hairspray, foam, or other styling products;

rarely wash their hair (once every few days or a week);

frequently visit the swimming pool (chlorine is the enemy of hair!).

For example, if after the first wash it seems that the hair is not completely clean, the second approach solves this problem.

The hair washing procedure. Photo: Freepik

But there are those who prefer to stop at one occasion:

If you wash your hair every day. If your hair is thin, dry, or curly, it can already be brittle, and double washing will only make it worse. If you have dye, especially bright colors, double washing your hair speeds up its washing out.

Simply put, there is no universal recipe. If your hair is clean, soft, and manageable after one wash, that's enough. And if you have a feeling that something is left, a second go won't hurt.

