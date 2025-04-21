What happens if you wash your hair every day — unexpectedly

A girl washes her hair. Photo: Freepik

Many people are used to washing their hair every day, believing that this guarantees clean and tidy hair. But, according to Angela Lamb, MD, associate professor of dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, daily shampoo use can do more harm than good.

How often do you need to wash your hair?

The problem is that shampoo doesn't just wash away dust and dirt. It also removes the natural protective layer — sebum — that moisturises and protects your hair. When you wash your hair too often, the skin starts to compensate for the loss and starts to produce more oil. As a result, your hair becomes greasy faster than usual, and a vicious cycle is created: the more often you wash, the more often you need to wash.

In addition, shampoo acts as an emulsifier. That is, it mixes grease, dirt, and your own residues, which can then build up on the scalp and even clog pores. As a result, some people experience irritation, itching, or even dandruff.

Another disadvantage of overdrying. Along with the foam, natural oils that maintain the elasticity and shine of the hair are washed off the scalp. The hair loses its natural appearance, becomes dull, brittle, fluffy, and the scalp becomes itchy or flaky.

What experts advise:

If you have normal hair, it is optimal to wash your hair every 2-3 days;

If your hair is curly or your scalp is dry, once a week is completely enough;

But even if your hair seems clean, you should not postpone washing for a long time: a break of more than 14 days can be harmful.

Healthy hair does not start with the frequency of washing, but with proper care. Let your scalp breathe, don't overload it with chemicals, and over time, you'll notice how your hair condition changes.

