Can I wash my hair with a cheap shampoo — Consequences

When you start each morning by washing your hair, stop for a moment and ask yourself one simple question: what exactly are you washing your hair with? If it's a cheap shampoo from the store around the corner, you should seriously think about it.

What are the dangers of cheap hair wash products

These products often have a very high pH, which means they are alkaline, and your hair does not like that. In fact, the scalp and the hair itself "like" a more acidic environment — with a pH of 5.5-7. And if you pour shampoo with a pH of 8 on yourself every day, the hair cuticles open up like gates, and that's it — shine disappears: strands become dry, tangled, irritated. Or the opposite: greasy, which you want to wash off even more.

To avoid this, not only should you choose a more expensive shampoo (because price doesn't always mean quality), but you should also look for soothing ingredients: marigold, oat, and comfrey extracts — all of which help maintain skin balance, relieve itching, and even prevent dandruff.

And if you really need to wash your hair every day — maybe because of work, training, or your hair type — just avoid products with a pH above 7.5. Make sure your bathroom is stocked with products that support hair health, not damage it. Hair is not just a picture in the mirror. It is a part of you, your mood, your style, and your energy. And it deserves the best care.

