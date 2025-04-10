Do this to make your hair look like you have just came from the salon

Long shiny hair. Photo: Freepik

This remedy has long ceased to be just a "grandmother's recipe". Castor oil is a real lifesaver for those who want healthy, shiny and strong hair. Its simple composition, availability and a whole list of useful properties have made it popular even among professional hairdressers.

This is reported by Real simple.

Advertisement

Useful oil for hair

It is extracted from the seeds of a plant called Ricinus communis. These seeds are first heated to remove toxins, and only then are they purified and turned into a useful oil. It contains ricinoleic acid, which can improve blood circulation in the scalp. And that is a direct route to healthier hair.

A woman applying hair product. Photo: Freepik

What makes it so special

Due to its structure, this oil seems to attract moisture to the hair. If the strands are dry and lifeless, it's time to get a bottle of castor oil.

It has a calming effect.

Styling, hair dryers, curling irons — all of these things deplete hair. But with regular oil massage, the strands become more elastic and less brittle.

If you combine care with a good diet and regimen, the result will not be long in coming.

After use, your hair looks like you just left the salon. The shine is natural, without silicones and chemicals.

How to use

It is best applied to the lengths and ends. You do not need to pour half a bottle, just a few drops. You can warm it up a bit to make it absorb better. You can also leave it on overnight by wrapping your hair in a towel. In the morning, wash with your regular shampoo.

A woman combing her hair. Photo: Freepik

This is one of those products that you always want to have at home. It's inexpensive, natural, and the effect is just like after a good salon.

Earlier, we wrote that experts told us whether it's worth washing your hair before dyeing it.

We also reported how to wash thin hair for long-lasting and beautiful volume.