How to wash oily hair to make it look well-groomed — valuable tips

Having oily hair is not a sentence, it's just a type. It happens when the skin of the scalp secretes more sebum (a natural oil that is actually needed to moisturise the skin and hair). But when there's too much sebum, the hair loses volume and looks untidy, which is why you have to wash your hair almost every day.

How to properly care for oily hair

There's no need to panic and grab for shampoo every day. Frequent washing only provokes even more oiliness. So, every other day is ideal, or less often if you can. Wash your hair with lukewarm, not hot water. Hot water stimulates the secretion of oil even more.

Choose the product specifically for oily hair — not the "2 in 1" or "for the whole family", but one that reduces oiliness. And it's better not to apply the conditioner to the roots, but only to the ends, otherwise your head will quickly become "greasy".

Do not wipe your hair, but gently pat it dry with a towel and let it dry naturally. If you really need a hairdryer, use only cold air. Hot air activates the same sebaceous glands.

And remember, each "stroke" with your hands means even more grease, because our hands are not perfectly clean either. Less twisting of the strands, less straightening, and your head will look neat for longer.

It should be noted that hairstyle and diet also matter. Tight ponytails and tight buns are not about oily hair. They stimulate the scalp. It is better to leave everything a little loose. And reconsider what you eat: a lot of sweet, fatty, fried foods — the sebaceous glands will say "thank you" and give you a greasy shine on your head. On the contrary, vegetables, protein, and water are your allies.

It should be added that stress affects everything, including the condition of your hair. When you're nervous, hormones change, and the sebaceous glands also get "nervous", producing more sebum. So a little yoga, some silence, less drama, and your head will thank you.

