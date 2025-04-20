Split ends — Can I remove them without cutting?

A woman getting her hair done. Photo: Pexels

One of the most common hair problems is split ends. There are various care products whose manufacturers claim to help get rid of it.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you whether it is possible to get rid of split ends without cutting it off.

How to prevent split ends

Hair splits due to structural damage. This happens when the scales of the cuticle, which protects the hair, open or break. Among the reasons for this may be:

improper care — moisturize your hair sufficiently and don't use aggressive shampoos;

damage — frequent use of a hair dryer or curling iron, as well as rough combing of wet hair, will damage it;

exposure to external factors — the sun, cold, wind, or bad water can dry out your hair;

unhealthy diet — you should consume enough vitamins and minerals to avoid deficiencies;

frequent coloring or chemical treatments — limit the amount of aggressive exposure to your hair to protect it.

Haircut. Photo: Pexels

Some brands of hair care products claim that split ends can be cured, but this is not true and is more of a marketing ploy. Nothing can "fix" a damaged hair shaft.

The only way to get rid of split ends is to cut your hair. You should cut your hair every 8 to 12 weeks. This will help prevent severe split ends. If you style your hair frequently, you should do it every 6–8 weeks.

Treatment products can only minimize the appearance of split ends: conditioners or oils smooth the cuticle, reducing frizz and giving hair a healthier look.

Earlier, we wrote about how to properly care for fluffy hair, and what shampoos to avoid.