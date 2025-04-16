What to do if your hair is frizzy and unruly — effective life hacks

A girl with curly hair. Photo: Freepik

Fluffy, unruly, and dry hair is the moment when neither hairstyle nor style can save you. Especially in spring, when the weather is either warm or rainy. The good news is that you can cope with this. And you don't have to go for expensive salon treatments. There are a few simple steps that will really help make your hair smooth and manageable.

The Mirror writes about it.

Advertisement

How to care for finicky hair

The sun is not always a friend

Yes, it gives us vitamin D and mood, but it also dries out the hair, changes its color, and provokes "frizz" — those small ones that stick out in all directions. And warm temperatures can make hair frizzy, even for those who have never had curls.

The main moisturiser

When there is humidity in the air, especially after rain, your hair starts to frizz because moisture gets inside and breaks the micro-bonds that hold its shape. That's why it's important to use moisturising shampoos, especially if you have curly or fine hair. It is ideal to choose those that leave a water-repellent barrier on the hair. It's like a raincoat for every hair.

Curly hair. Photo: Freepik

Thermal protection is not only against hairdryers

Many people think that thermal protection is only for styling. In fact, it also helps block harmful UV rays. Not all products are able to do this, so you should look for those with a direct indication of UV protection.

Regular washing

Most girls wash their hair only a few times a week. But this is not always a good thing. The scalp is like the skin of the face: it collects sweat, dust, and secretes oil. If you don't wash it regularly, all this accumulates, and dandruff, unpleasant shine, and tired-looking hair appear. It is ideal to wash your hair once in two days. The main thing is to take your time: a little massage (up to a minute) while washing, rinse well, and then your head is really clean.

Fluffy hair. Photo: Freepik

Interestingly, if the hair is thin, there are more hairs per centimetre of scalp than in people with thick or curly hair. And the more hairs you have, the more sebaceous glands you have, which means that you get greasy faster.

Earlier, we wrote about whether it's safe to wash your hair with cheap shampoo.

We also told you how often you should wash oily hair and what other features you should consider when caring for it.