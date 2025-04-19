How to care for long hair — what you absolutely must not do

A girl with long and well-groomed hair. Photo: freepik

Beautiful, long, and well-groomed hair is a hard day's work for its owner. Washing it properly, choosing the right care products, and even choosing a comb all affect the condition of your hair.

After talking to trichologists, Novyny.LIVE will tell you what to do to keep your hair healthy.

How to properly care for long hair

Wash your hair properly

When washing your hair, massage your scalp to improve blood circulation and remove sebum. Do not wash your hair in very hot water, as this can damage it and make it dry. If you use masks or conditioners, leave them on your hair for as long as the instructions say. Use a comb to distribute them over the entire length.

Trim the tips regularly

To keep your hair looking healthy, trichologists recommend trimming the tips twice a year. This way, hair growth is stimulated, and your hair always looks fresh. As for split tips, you can trim them more often.

Live a healthy lifestyle

A healthy diet, adequate sleep, lack of stress, and physical activity have a positive effect on the condition of your hair. At the same time, a poor lifestyle leads to hair loss, thinning, and early grey hair. Don't neglect your health and beauty, and consult a trichologist if you are concerned about your hair condition.

In addition, you should choose your shampoo and other care products carefully, use shampoo twice when washing your hair, do not use a hairdryer and curling iron at the same time, and have two shampoos.

