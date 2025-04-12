Nail ideas for Spring and Summer 2025 — Square nail shape is back

A woman getting her nails done. Photo: Freepik

This season, fashion dictates its own rules, even in manicure. Therefore, if you have a stiletto or almond shape, you should forget about them. In spring 2025, the square shape has made a triumphant return, which will give your nails an expensive and stylish look.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you what nail shapes are conquering the trends this season.

Nail shapes of Spring 2025

This spring, all the fashionistas are wearing a square nail shape, which has already become a favorite after the era of almond-shaped and stiletto nails. This manicure has already been spotted on the hands of Hailey Bieber and Kim Kardashian. Many nail technicians point out that the square is the perfect base for any design.

Stylish square nails. Photo from Instagram

Moreover, the square shape gives you many more options to choose from, including:

classic square nails — these are clean nail lines that will add sophistication to your hands;

Classic square nails. Photo from Instagram

squoval — a combination of oval and square shapes;

Squoval shaped nails. Photo from Instagram

long square — the name implies long square nails that will add courage to your look;

Long square nails. Photo from Instagram

short square is the most common option, which is in demand because of its convenience and practicality.

Short square nails. Photo from Instagram

If you want to add elegance to your look, the square shape nails will help you with this. However, keep in mind that it is not for everyone: consider the condition and size of your nail plate and choose the design you want.

