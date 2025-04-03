Fashionable spring manicure for short nails — gentle and concise ideas

A girl demonstrates her beautiful manicure. Photo: Freepik

Spring is about lightness, tenderness, and a new mood. And that is why it is the perfect time to renew your nails and do it in pastel shades. These colors not only look beautiful, but also go well with a light wardrobe and light spring makeup.

Pastel colors are always in trend

Pastel manicure is ideal for short nails: it visually lengthens the fingers, looks neat, and adds lightness to the look. The most fashionable shades this spring are lavender, pistachio, pale pink, blue, cream, and peach.

Manicure in a delicate design. Photo from Instagram

Such colors do not require a complex design, because the tone itself already looks fashionable. But if you want a little originality, try to make each nail in a different pastel shade from the same range. It will turn out to be very gentle and relevant. So, pastels are an ideal choice for spring.

Microfrench is a new favorite among spring manicures

This spring, pastel shades are out of competition, and the microfrench design has become a real hit. This is an elegant version of the classic jacket, but with a very thin line at the tip of the nail, so thin that it is barely noticeable.

Microfrench. Photo from Instagram

In pastel colors, microfrench looks especially elegant:

pale pink base color and a barely noticeable white or beige-peach line;

mint base and a thin pistachio tip;

cream background and lavender touch.

This manicure goes with everything because it looks delicate and expensive. It does not overload the look, but adds completeness to it. It is ideal for those who like pastels and minimalism in one bottle.

