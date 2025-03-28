Key Spring Trend In Nail Art — Black Cherry As a Favorite of 2025

Beautiful nails. Photo: Freepik

In the spring, girls usually go for soft colors on their nails — pastels, milky shades, nude. But this year, something has changed — all eyes are on Black Cherry or Rouge Noir — a seemingly atypical spring color. Although it is deep, dark and a bit mysterious, this color unexpectedly became a hit in March.

What is so special about this manicure

Rouge Noir is not just a dark polish. It seems to combine the depth of black and the richness of wine to create a spectacular and sophisticated look. This is the color that suits absolutely everyone — regardless of skin tone, clothing style or nail length. It can be worn with a classic coat or a denim jacket and will always look contemporary.

Despite the fact that most spring trends revolve around transparent, soft and "barely noticeable" colors, Black Cherry proved that dark manicure can be spring too. It doesn't scream — it whispers. It also looks expensive, stylish and adds mystery to the look.

This color is like your favorite glass of red wine on a cool March evening: deep, serene, and full of character. Rouge Noir looks great on any shape, but is especially impressive on short, almond-shaped and oval nails. Such shapes emphasize the sophistication of the color and doesn't overpower the image, leaving the emphasis on the deep shade.

