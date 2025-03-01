TOP 3 nails colors — Nail designs trending in 2025

Beautiful nails. Photo: Freepik

Spring 2025 brings a breath of fresh air to nail design, and we can already name three colors that will become real favorites. They are elegant, versatile and perfect for any occasion.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you which colors you should try this spring to make your nails look perfect.

Which colors will be trending in 2025

Chocolate

Chocolate nails is the epitome of elegance and confidence. This deep, rich color has an expensive look and goes with any style. It can be worn alone or complemented with an exquisite design. It looks great on nails of any length adding an aristocratic charm to the look.

Chocolate color nails. Photo from Instagram

Burgundy

Burgundy polish is a classic that never goes out of style. This luxurious shade gives your hands a well-groomed look, and its versatility allows you to combine it with both business and evening looks. If you want something special, give it a try:

Monochrome Burgundy Shine — perfect for lovers of elegance;

Matte burgundy with a velvety effect — for a stylish accent;

Geometric patterns or silver decor — a fashion trend of the season.

Burgundy manicure suits everyone and always. It emphasizes sophistication, taste and confidence. It is also a win-win option for all nail lengths and shapes.

Burgundy nails. Photo from Instagram

Pearl pink

This color is a true embodiment of romance and femininity. A fresh and groomed look that adds sophistication to the hands is its main benefit. If you are looking for a versatile color for a casual yet elegant look, pearl pink is for you.

It is perfect for short nails, as it makes them look longer;

It goes well with white or light beige designs;

Looks great with glitter or small stones.

Delicate pink nails. Photo from Instagram

This color will become a favorite among those who appreciate tenderness and natural beauty.

