Fresh manicure trends 2025 — what’s in the top now

A fresh manicure is not only about well-groomed nails but also a great way to cheer up. A new color, stylish design, or spectacular coating can change the way you feel just as much as your favorite clothes or cosmetics. How do you choose a manicure? Do you trust your intuition, listen to your nail technician, or do you look through dozens of ideas in advance? Either way, fresh trends always inspire you to try something new.

To make it easier for you to find the perfect option, Novosti.LIVE has collected some interesting ideas that will make your manicure special.

What is currently trending in manicure design

Pearl manicure

A delicate coating with a pearlescent sheen creates the effect of natural pearls on the nails. This design adds sophistication and elegance to the look.

Delicate nails. Photo from Instagram

Cat’s eye effect

The use of magnetic polish allows you to create a deep, shimmering effect that resembles the glint of a cat’s eye. This design adds mystery and depth to the nails.

Cat’s eye manicure. Photo from Instagram

Metallic shades

Silver, gold, and chrome coatings add a futuristic look to a manicure. They can be the main accent or used in details.

Metallic shades. Photo from Instagram

Deep emerald color

A rich green shade adds luxury and depth to your nails. Ideal for special occasions or as an accent in everyday looks.

Green manicure. Photo from Instagram

Milky manicure

Milky shades create a soft and natural look for your nails. They are versatile and suitable for any occasion.

Milk manicure. Photo from Instagram

Abstract design

Free shapes, lines, and spots create a unique and modern look. This manicure allows you to express your individuality and creativity.

Abstract design. Photo from Instagram

Trending colors for 2025

Milk caramel is a neutral shade, rich in pigment, but not too saturated. It creates a warm and cozy look. You should also pay attention to dark red with a purple tint — a classic and elegant choice. Among the calm and trendy shades is grey-blue, which is suitable for any season.

