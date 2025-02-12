Fresh manicure trends 2025 — what’s in the top now

If you want something new — the most fashionable nail ideas 2025
A fresh manicure is not only about well-groomed nails but also a great way to cheer up. A new color, stylish design, or spectacular coating can change the way you feel just as much as your favorite clothes or cosmetics. How do you choose a manicure? Do you trust your intuition, listen to your nail technician, or do you look through dozens of ideas in advance? Either way, fresh trends always inspire you to try something new.
To make it easier for you to find the perfect option, Novosti.LIVE has collected some interesting ideas that will make your manicure special.
What is currently trending in manicure design
Pearl manicure
A delicate coating with a pearlescent sheen creates the effect of natural pearls on the nails. This design adds sophistication and elegance to the look.
Cat’s eye effect
The use of magnetic polish allows you to create a deep, shimmering effect that resembles the glint of a cat’s eye. This design adds mystery and depth to the nails.
Metallic shades
Silver, gold, and chrome coatings add a futuristic look to a manicure. They can be the main accent or used in details.
Deep emerald color
A rich green shade adds luxury and depth to your nails. Ideal for special occasions or as an accent in everyday looks.
Milky manicure
Milky shades create a soft and natural look for your nails. They are versatile and suitable for any occasion.
Abstract design
Free shapes, lines, and spots create a unique and modern look. This manicure allows you to express your individuality and creativity.
Trending colors for 2025
Milk caramel is a neutral shade, rich in pigment, but not too saturated. It creates a warm and cozy look. You should also pay attention to dark red with a purple tint — a classic and elegant choice. Among the calm and trendy shades is grey-blue, which is suitable for any season.
