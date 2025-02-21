Trendy jewelry 2025 — What accessories will conquer Spring and Summer

Beautiful jewelry. Photo: Freepik

Accessories are small details that make a big style statement. Jewelry not only complements the image, it sets the mood, helps set accents, and even visually corrects the figure. Do you want to spice up your wardrobe?

Novyny.LIVE will tell you what jewelry will be in trend for 2025 and how to wear it correctly.

What jewelry is worth wearing this year

Pearl necklaces

Pearls aren't leaving the fashion scene anytime soon, but now they are being worn in a new way. Forget the strict classic style — now, pearl strands are being combined with chunky chains, tied around neck scarves, or even worn across the shoulder, fastened with a brooch. Pearls are no longer just for business attire; they look fantastic with palazzo pants, t-shirts, and even sportswear.

Pearl necklace. Photo from Instagram

Chains

The bigger, the better! Large chains can be worn alone or layered with different thicknesses and textures. Long chains with pendants, in particular, create a V-shaped silhouette that visually elongates the figure and makes it look slimmer. Meanwhile, bold chain earrings or bracelets help draw attention to specific areas, like the arms or neck.

Massive chain. Photo from Instagram

Bracelets

In fashion, both chunky cuff bracelets that look striking with turtlenecks and long sleeves, and delicate chains with miniature pendants are in trend. Flora and fauna are also trending — fish, floral motifs, and shells. These details add a light and romantic touch to the accessories.

Bracelets. Photo from Instagram

Pins

Forget the stereotype that brooches are for grandmothers. They’re back at the height of fashion! They’re not just worn on blazer lapels anymore — brooches are now pinned on coats, hats, bags, scarves, and even on the straps of pants. You can also attach several brooches in the same style to your favorite denim jacket — it’s a great way to express your individuality.

A stylish brooch. Photo from Instagram

Earrings

This season, earrings are a true playground for experimentation. Minimalism makes way for bold statements: oversized designs, sparkling crystals, and asymmetrical shapes. If your outfit is understated, earrings can be the statement piece that transforms your look. The key is to consider the shape of your face.

Beautiful earrings. Photo from Instagram

Drop-shaped and hoop earrings are perfect for those with round faces, while geometric earrings with sharp lines work best for individuals with angular features.

