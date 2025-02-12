Key necklaces in 2025 — Jewelry that makes you stand out

A girl with jewelry. Photo: Freepik

Lately, necklaces have literally flooded the catwalks and streets of major cities. Forget thin necklaces - in 2025, no look is complete without a statement necklace. If you want to add something really stylish to your collection, here are six of the most relevant necklaces shared by Vogue.

Fashion accessories for 2025 that you can wear every day

Tennis necklace

The laconic but spectacular diamond necklace owes its name to tennis player Chris Evert. During a tournament in 1978, her diamond bracelet flew off her wrist in the middle of a match and the umpires had to stop the match to find it.

Since then, this piece of jewelry, which was originally just a bracelet, has become extremely popular. Today, the tennis necklace is one of the most popular style details celebreties choose.

Tennis necklace. Photo: Vogue

Cascade necklace

If you want to add a little levity to your look, look for cascading necklaces. Multi-layered chains are adorned with tiny charms in the shape of hearts, stars, letters or even cowboy hats. Such jewelry instantly adds sparkle and makes any look more vibrant and personal.

Cascade necklace. Photo.

Rigid necklace

Last year, this type of necklace appeared in only a few collections, but today it is back with a double the impact. Bottega Veneta, Missoni and other brands have featured rigid necklaces with clean geometric shapes in their latest collections. Such jewelry exudes confidence and looks incredibly elegant.

Rigid necklace. Photo: Vogue

Long pendant

Sometimes even minimalism can make a striking impression. A long chain with a simple pendant is a must-have in your jewelry box. It can be adorned with a small gemstone, a delicate gold detail, or even a soft silk ribbon. This accessory pairs beautifully with any outfit, adding a touch of refinement and completeness to your look.

Long pendant. photo: Vogue

Pearl thread

Pearls are a timeless luxury. In 2025, they are back in the spotlight, not only worn classically, but also mixed and matched with other jewelry. A pearl necklace can be paired with metal chains or worn alone for a light, casual look.

Perl necklace. Photo: Vogue

Multicolored beaded necklaces

If you want to add some brightness, beaded necklaces will help. Last year the trend was red, now look for deep green, brown or burgundy.

Beaded necklace. photo: Vogue

Such jewelry looks great with white T-shirts, linen shirts, or light dresses.

Earlier, we wrote about what exquisite jewelry you can give as a Valentine's Day gift.

We also had a look at what bag will be a must-have in 2025.