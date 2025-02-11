Red color bag became a classic — Why it is always in trend

Small bags. Photo: Freepik

Red is not just a color — it is an emotion, a symbol of courage and confidence. In movies, this color has always played a special role: Dorothy's ruby slippers, Marilyn Monroe's famous red dress or Cher's little dress in Les Miserables — each of these looks has become legendary. But if the iconic red dresses are clear, what about the accessories?

Take the little red Tinkerbell bag from Teletubbies. Today, this accessory is much more than a childhood icon. In cities around the world, it has taken over the streets and catwalks to become a real fashion hit.

Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2025. Photo: Vogue

According to 1stDibs, demand for red bags is up 75% from last year. Brands have been quick to pick up on the trend, with new collections from Stella McCartney, Marine Serre, Louis Vuitton and many others featuring something in a rich palette of red. Previously used as a small styling accent, it has now become a key element of the image.

Wearing a red bag this season

The first rule is that there are no rules. However, there are several win-win options:

For everyday outfits , look for practical styles: Alexia by The Row, Alaïa in mesh or Ninon by A.P.C. They are roomy, stylish and perfect for any casual look.

, look for practical styles: Alexia by The Row, Alaïa in mesh or Ninon by A.P.C. They are roomy, stylish and perfect for any casual look. For evening , choose bags that add character to your look. Consider baguettes by Fendi, Proenza Schouler or Givenchy — small, elegant and bold.

, choose bags that add character to your look. Consider baguettes by Fendi, Proenza Schouler or Givenchy — small, elegant and bold. Elegant styles with short handles are the hit of the season. Prada's Galleria Saffiano in Fiery Red goes well with denim and adds chic. Ferragamo's Hug is an option for those who want a stylish yet practical bag with a spacious interior.

Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2025. photo: Vogue

It was the Hug that Vogue's director of fashion special projects, Julia Hobbs, chose in 2023. She hasn't let go of it since, further proof that the red bag is not just a trend, but a true classic.

Today, this accessory is not only about fashion, but also about mood. A red bag exudes confidence, attracts attention and instantly makes any look more expressive. If you don't have one in your wardrobe, maybe it's time you did?

