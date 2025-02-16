The more, the better — Three accessories that will make you look trendy in 2025

A woman wearing stylish jewelry. Photo: Freepik

When spring arrives, we want to update our wardrobes, but we also want to add some bright accents in the form of jewelry. It's time to see what jewelry trends are about to take over Pinterest and TikTok. Find out what designers are preparing for this season and how to wear the hottest new pieces, courtesy of Cosmopolitan.

What jewelry is in trend in 2025?

Bracelets

If last year was all about massive pendants and silver, 2025 will be all about bracelets. And the main rule here is to wear a lot of them! Minimalism? Forget it! Layering is in: you should have at least a couple of bracelets on both wrists. Saint Laurent, Gucci, Emporio Armani and Balmain all agree that this accessory is the finishing touch to any fashionable look.

Thin gold chains, bracelets with unusual textures, colored stones — mix it all up, as long as it looks stylish and harmonious.

Saint Laurent SS'25. Photo: Cosmopolitan

Boho is back

Do you like the laid-back aesthetic of the 70s? Then this trend is for you! 2025 is the year that boho style makes a comeback not only in clothing, but also in jewelry. Long pendants, beaded necklaces, fringed earrings — we saw it all at Ralph Lauren, Chloe, Louis Vuitton and Zimmermann.

This style goes perfectly with light dresses, blouses or even simple jeans and a t-shirt. Wear it not only to beach parties, but also in everyday life - it adds lightness and freedom to your look.

Ralph Lauren SS’25. Photo: Cosmopolitan

Waist chains — a replacement for belts

Who would have thought that an accessory from the 90s would become a hot trend again? But here it is back in trend! Chanel and Miu Miu presented waist chains as the main accent in their SS'25 collections.

Miu Miu SS’25. Photo: Cosmopolitan

How to wear this trend

Few ways to wear waist chains:

Combine with a crop top and your favorite jeans;

Wear over a dress to add a touch of zest to your look;

Wear over a bikini — perfect for a vacation.

This detail will definitely attract attention and make any outfit more stylish.

