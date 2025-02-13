Bows in all variations — The most stylish accessory for Spring 2025

A girl's belt is tied in a bow. Photo: Freepik

The bad news is that the coldest month of the year is upon us, so you can only dream about spring clothes for now. But the good news is that the days are getting longer, the sun is getting warmer, and that means spring is just around the corner. And when it arrives, you can start thinking about which trends you want to embrace for the new season.

Why bows have become so popular

If minimalism dominated last year’s runways, 2025 is all about contrast. Bold colors, unexpected silhouettes, and striking details — this spring is anything but dull. One standout trend? Bows. No longer reserved for wedding gowns and evening wear, they’ve seamlessly transitioned into everyday fashion. From delicate, understated knots to oversized statement bows, this season proves there’s a perfect bow for every style.

Bows were literally everywhere at Fashion Week: on light, airy dresses, elegant blouses, austere jackets and even outerwear. Valentino added them to sophisticated suits, Chanel added them to evening caps, and Burberry suggested incorporating them into casual jackets.

This trend is so versatile that it can be romantic, elegant or even daring — it all depends on the presentation.

What do you do if you don't have items with this decoration in your wardrobe? It's easy: you can add it yourself! For example, add a bow as a brooch or weave it into your hair. The most important is not to be afraid to experiment, because fashion is all about play and self-expression.

