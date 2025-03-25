Moto-boho nails — Trending nail art ideas by Vanessa Hudgens

Bright nails. Photo: Freepik

Moto-Boho has officially become the key aesthetic of the year, so this season is all about biker waves, boho details and warm, earthy colors. And yes, it even affected nails! Spring 2025 is the time when nails become a part of the look, perfectly integrated into the trends, according to BUSTLE.

This season's perfect idea for a luxurious nail look

Vanessa Hudgens is an actress who has long been on a first-name basis with all things beautiful and fashionable. Her nail look literally took Instagram by storm — the color is a deep, warm copper with a chrome effect that catches the light. The design mimics the look of tiger's eye — a stone known for its magic, brilliance and hypnotic shimmer.

Trendy manicure. Photo from Instagram

The manicure was done by celebrity nail artist Zola Hansorigt and the result is a mix of luxury and understated naturalness. Ideal for those who want to look expensive but not flashy. Vanessa even joked in her caption: "POV — you're obsessed with stones and making your nails match em".

Tiger's eye nails. Photo: Instagram/nailsbyzola

In the photo you can see how her nail art reflects the real stone — the shades, the texture, the shine — everything is in place. It looks as if she has just taken a talisman out of her pocket and shown that it can be worn not only as a pendant but also on her fingers.

This trend is for those who aren't afraid to combine the spiritual with the stylish. Stones, chrome, earthy vibes — Spring/Summer 2025 will shine, and not just because of the sun.

Earlier, we wrote about which pastel manicure will be worthy of attention in 2025.

We also told you which nude nail shades fashionistas are already wearing this spring.