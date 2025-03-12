Nude manicure for Spring 2025 — Ideas for every day

Beautiful hands. Photo: Freepik

This spring, nude nails look different — more delicate, fresher and more sophisticated. If you want your hands to look clean and your nails to be stylish without unnecessary details, there are plenty of options.

Nude is no longer just beige polish. It's a whole world of light shades, subtle glitter and tiny accents, Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about the trend.

What manicure is trending this spring

Spring trends include a translucent coating with a barely noticeable shimmer or wet glossing. Soap nails are very popular — when the nails have a clean, fresh shine, like after a salon treatment. There is also a coating with a pearly sheen that gently catches the light.

Soft pink nails. Photo from Instagram

No less important is the nude French — a very soft, natural, almost imperceptible transition between shades. Often the tips are made almost to match the main color, and it looks very delicate.

Nude French nails design. Photo from Instagram

Want to cheer yourself up? Add mini-prints — little flowers, thin lines, dots, delicate hearts or even marble swirls. It will look light, cheerful and springy. This season is about lightness, about aesthetics, about beauty that fits any style.

Nude nails design with hearts. Photo from Instagram

Look for your own nude options — delicate, pearl nails, with a transparent accent or subtle pattern — and save them to your inspiration list. Spring is the perfect time to give your nails a delicate and beautiful look.

Earlier, we wrote about the hottest nail trend and a secret to Hailey Bieber's iconic nails.

Black Cherry for Spring 2025 is another nail trend that is sure to catch your eye.