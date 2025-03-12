Our social media:

Hailey Bieber brings back "Glazed donut nails" — Hottest trend

12 March 2025 15:17
Secret behind Hailey Bieber's manicure — Glazed donut nails is the hottest trend for Spring 2025
"Glazed donut nails" is the nail trend of the season that is taking the world by storm, thanks to Hailey Bieber! Her unique style, which she's perfected even while being a busy mom, exudes simplicity and sophistication at the same time. 

Secret trick to Glazed donut nails reveals Bieber's nail technician to Vogue.

How to recreate Glazed donut nails 

"The trick to the glazed donut nail is that instead of the usual base coat for nail powder, I use a top coat underneath that doesn’t turn yellow when you cure it," says celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt.

Bieber is a total color enthusiast, she's tried cinnamon brown, chocolate swirl, and a glossy navy blue, and each one looks stunning.

The absolute best thing about this manicure? It suits every skin tone and nail shape because of the sheer effect.

Previously, we wrote about nails trends dominating in 2025, and trendy accessories for Spring-Summer 2025.

