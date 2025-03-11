Surprising Nails trend for Spring 2025 — Black Cherry takes over

Beautiful nails. Photo: Freepik

This spring, one nails color in particular is getting a lot of attention: Black Cherry. Although light, pastel shades are usually popular this season, this deep, dark cherry shade has unexpectedly become a favorite. It looks stylish, elegant and at the same time not too flashy — just the right option that adds expressiveness to the image without taking up all the attention.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about this new trend.

Why this nail trend is so popular

Among the dozens of manicure trends — transparent "soap" polish, colored nails, glitter, prints or classic "naked" manicure — Black Cherry stands out for its versatility. This shade complements any skin tone, looks harmonious on both short and long nails, and is suitable for business, romantic or evening looks.

Trendy nails. Photo from Instagram

These nails look especially impressive when paired with black clothing — a classic that never goes out of style. A simple off-the-shoulder top, an austere jacket or a fitted dress — dark cherry nails add depth and mystery to the whole look. Paired with soft makeup — light blush, natural lipstick, a little mascara — this manicure looks very composed, restrained and tasteful.

Black cherry nails. Photo from Instagram

It's a great option for those who don't like bells and whistles, but want a well-groomed and modern look. Black Cherry is all about understated luxury, suitable for everyday use, but with the same "wow" effect when needed. If you want to update your manicure and try something stylish, try this color — you can't go wrong.

