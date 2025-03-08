Almond-shaped nails — The hottest nails trend for Spring 2025

Beautiful nails. Photo: Freepik

Nails are always about creativity, style and self-expression. However, among many nail shapes, there is one that will become an undisputed favorite this year — the almond shape.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about this shape.

Its name speaks for itself: the shape resembles an almond nut — oval at the base and gradually tapering towards the tip. In the world of manicure, it is often called almond nails. Such a manicure looks elegant and sophisticated, and also visually lengthens the fingers, giving the hands a more graceful appearance. Most importantly, it is suitable for both natural nails and nail extensions.

What length should nails be to get perfect almond-shaped nails?

For a harmonious shape, nails should be medium to long. It is difficult to create a characteristic tip on short nails, so it is desirable for the edge of the nail to extend at least 5-10 mm beyond the pad. This provides enough space for a smooth tapering of the edges.

Almond-shaped nails. Photo from Instagram

How to shape an almond nail

Step 1: Determine the shape

First, cut your nails to the desired length. To make the tip symmetrical, imagine dividing the nail into two equal parts. This will make it easier to form the correct contour.

Step 2: Shape the nail

Start shaping the base of the nail with a coarse-grit file, then refine it with a fine-grit file for a perfect finish. File in one direction, from the edge toward the center, gradually tapering the tip. It's essential to do this evenly on both sides to maintain a symmetrical shape.

Step 3: Final adjustments

Turn your hand toward yourself with the palm facing up to check the symmetry of your nails. If you notice any uneven areas, gently correct them using a nail file.

Step 4: Work with the cuticle

Apply a cuticle softener, let it work for a while, and then gently push the cuticle back with a wooden stick.

Step 5: Align the nail plate

If the nails have irregularities, we lightly go over them with a buffer. But if the nails are thin and brittle, it is better to avoid this step so as not to make them even weaker.

Step 6: Final care

Apply cuticle oil and rub it in with massage movements to improve blood circulation and nourish the nails.

The almond nails are the embodiment of femininity and classic. It is suitable for any color of polish, from delicate nude to rich dark shades. This manicure always looks elegant and well-groomed, and you can even do it yourself by following these simple steps.

Earlier, we wrote about nails trends dominating in 2025, and trendy accessories for Spring-Summer 2025.