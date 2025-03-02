Nail colors trending in Spring 2025 — Perfect colors for nails

Nail designs 2025 — Nail ideas for March 2025
Spring is a time of renewal in everything, and your manicure is no exception. After the long winter months, you want to add more color and freshness, and this year's trends offer both soft classics and bold shades that will make your look stylish and expressive.
Novyny.LIVE will tell you about this year's trendy colors.
What nails to get done in March to look stylish
Platinum Chrome
Metallic shades are here to stay, and platinum chrome is the pinnacle of luxury and futurism. The mirror effect makes the manicure eye-catching and stylish. It goes with any look, from business to evening.
Sunshine Orange
Bright, warm and cheerful, this shade of orange gives a feeling of spring, awakening and positivity. Not only does it look spectacular, but it also gives you confidence and a good mood.
Cherry Red
Red manicure is a timeless classic that has taken on deeper, richer berry shades this spring. Cherry Red looks both sophisticated and passionate, ideal for both everyday and special occasions.
Mocha Mousse
Natural browns always add elegance to a look. Creamy Mocha is reminiscent of aromatic coffee with cream and has a calm yet sophisticated look. It is an ideal choice for lovers of natural tones.
Creamy Pistachio
Calm green with creamy notes creates a sense of harmony and natural lightness. It has a delicate appearance that refreshes the look and adds lightness.
Muted Turquoise
A color associated with spring skies and clear water. It is not flashy, but has a special charm that makes hands look well-groomed and stylish.
Spring is a great time to try something new. Choose your perfect shade and add a spring mood to your look.
