Nail colors trending in Spring 2025 — Perfect colors for nails

A woman is getting her nails done. Photo: Pixabay

Spring is a time of renewal in everything, and your manicure is no exception. After the long winter months, you want to add more color and freshness, and this year's trends offer both soft classics and bold shades that will make your look stylish and expressive.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you about this year's trendy colors.

What nails to get done in March to look stylish

Platinum Chrome

Metallic shades are here to stay, and platinum chrome is the pinnacle of luxury and futurism. The mirror effect makes the manicure eye-catching and stylish. It goes with any look, from business to evening.

Platinum Chrome nails. Photo from Instagram

Sunshine Orange

Bright, warm and cheerful, this shade of orange gives a feeling of spring, awakening and positivity. Not only does it look spectacular, but it also gives you confidence and a good mood.

Orange nails. Photo from Instagram

Cherry Red

Red manicure is a timeless classic that has taken on deeper, richer berry shades this spring. Cherry Red looks both sophisticated and passionate, ideal for both everyday and special occasions.

Cherry Red nails. Photo from Instagram

Mocha Mousse

Natural browns always add elegance to a look. Creamy Mocha is reminiscent of aromatic coffee with cream and has a calm yet sophisticated look. It is an ideal choice for lovers of natural tones.

Mocha Mousse nails. Photo from Instagram

Creamy Pistachio

Calm green with creamy notes creates a sense of harmony and natural lightness. It has a delicate appearance that refreshes the look and adds lightness.

Beautiful nail design. Photo from Instagram

Muted Turquoise

A color associated with spring skies and clear water. It is not flashy, but has a special charm that makes hands look well-groomed and stylish.

Turquoise nails. Photo from Instagram

Spring is a great time to try something new. Choose your perfect shade and add a spring mood to your look.

