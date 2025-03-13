The hottest nail designs for Spring 2025

Beautiful nails. Photo: Freepik

Spring is a time when you want to change. So, this is a great opportunity for a new manicure that will give you a real spring mood. Let's look at some ideas for nail design.

Novyny.LIVE offers several fashionable options for spring 2025 — from minimalism to creative and bright solutions.

Manicure design for different tastes

Nude nails and ombre

This trend of spring is delicate, with soft colors that add elegance. A nude manicure is an eternal favorite that suits any look. And if you want to add a little style, try ombre — a smooth transition from light to dark color that adds depth and lightness to the manicure.

Nude nails. Photo from Instagram

Green shades

From deep emerald to mint, the green manicure looks fresh and natural. This design can be varied with additional elements such as glitter accents or thin lines on one of the fingers. Shades of green are associated with nature and give a sense of calm and harmony.

Deep green nails. Photo from Instagram

Floral prints

If you love creativity and want something bright, pay attention to floral prints. It can be either a delicate spring bouquet on one or two fingers, or abstract flowers blooming all over the manicure. For more festivity, add a little glitter or shimmer to give your manicure a magical shine.

Floral design nails. Photo from Instagram

Spring 2025 nails also offers a lot of room for imagination — why not try something more original? For example, a confetti coating, a pastel French with a slight contrast between the tips and the main color, or a 3D design will definitely make your manicure special.

And if you want something elegant, try the chrome finish — it looks incredibly stylish.

