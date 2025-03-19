Delicate nails in pastel shades worth trying in 2025

Delicate nails. Photo: Freepik

This spring, it's a great idea to go for pastel nails. It looks delicate and elegant and suits absolutely everyone — regardless of age or style. Such colors do not shout, but rather create a feeling of lightness, freshness and femininity.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

This spring, pastel nails are no longer just a colored coating. It is a real art with small details that make each design special. Subtle patterns, interesting color combinations, delicate elements — all this creates a little spring mood on the nails. The main thing is not to copy the ideas completely, but to take inspiration from them and make something of your own, something personal.

You can combine different techniques: from light gradients to cute flowers, from three-dimensional drawings to simple dots.

Three of the most interesting pastel nail ideas

Nails with flowers

The design with small flowers on a pastel background looks very light and fresh. It is one of the most popular options of the season because it combines simplicity and sophistication. You can place flowers on just a few nails as an accent or decorate the entire nails with them.

Nails with flowers. Photo from Instagram

This design looks especially harmonious when combined with pale pink, beige, or light yellow.

Ombre in lavender shades

The smooth transition of color from light to more saturated is a classic that does not lose its relevance. Lavender ombre is one of the most elegant ways to make pastel nails look pastel, but at the same time not too simple.

Ombre. Photo from Instagram

This design looks luxurious on both short and long nails. The soft combination of shades makes your hands look neat and feminine.

Nails with 3D relief

Three-dimensional details are a trend for those who want to add something unusual to their look. The design with 3D elements that resemble waves or sinuous lines looks original but does not overload the image.

Stylish nails. Photo from Instagram

In combination with pastel colors, volumetric patterns look especially delicate — they add an interesting accent without breaking the overall lightness of the nails.

Earlier, we wrote about which nude nail shades will look good this spring.

We also reported on the new nail trend that is gaining popularity.