Brilliant manicure ideas 2025 — what to choose this season

Bright manicure. Photo: Freepik

A glitter manicure is like a little holiday at your fingertips. It not only adds style to the look, but can also really cheer you up. This nail design looks great not only for the New Year holidays. Spring and summer are the perfect time to add a little shine to your daily mood.

Novyny.LIVE has gathered some cool ideas for those who don't mind glitter but want everything to look stylish and modern.

Trendy manicure options for spring-summer

Forget about the big glitter — micro shimmer, which creates a soft pearlescent glow, is now at its peak. It is unobtrusive but very effective.

Stylish manicure. Photo from Instagram

Chrome coating is also in fashion — nails with it resemble liquid metal and catch the eye from the first gesture. If you want something more expressive, look towards 3D rhinestones or mica. This decor can resemble precious stones or pieces of ice scattered on your nails.

Delicate manicure. Photo from Instagram

Such a shiny manicure is universal, but it looks especially cool on oval and almond-shaped nails — shimmer and chrome "play" best there, creating soft glare with every hand movement. If you have short nails, it's not a problem, as the fine glitter and minimalist decor do not overload the nail plate and visually lengthen it.

Original manicure design. Photo from Instagram

And for a square or soft-square shape, a design with an accent is cool: for example, glitter on only a few nails or geometric elements with a metallic effect. This approach makes manicure really stylish this season.

