How often do you need to restart your phone — Experts' advice

A smartphone charging. Photo: Unsplash

Many people are accustomed to turning off various devices when they are done using them. However, experts recommend that you be just as responsible with your cell phone — turn it off completely on a regular basis.

TSN writes about it.

Why you should turn off your phone completely

How often should you restart your phone? Excessive enthusiasm for this procedure will not be beneficial, but experts believe that without regular shutdown, your device may fail faster. The minimum recommendation is to set aside time for this at least once a week. It doesn't matter whether you use an Android device or prefer an iPhone.

To give your smartphone a rest and reduce the risk of battery drain, you should go beyond a quick restart. The best option is to turn off the device completely, wait a few minutes, and then turn it back on. This approach will help your phone's battery last longer and increase the overall reliability of your mobile device.

So get in the habit of rebooting your smartphone once a week: it doesn't take much time, but it will help protect you from premature failure and keep your device running at peak performance.

