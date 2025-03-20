Google Pixel 9a officially unveiled and can compete with iPhone 16e

Google Pixel 9a smartphone. Photo: Google

Google has officially unveiled the mid-budget Pixel 9a, surprising almost no one, as there have been many leaks about it online. The smartphone has lost its bulging camera, got a bigger screen, a Tensor G4 processor and better water resistance, The Verge reports.

What are the features of the Google Pixel 9a smartphone

Since Apple's "budget" iPhone was released just a few weeks ago, it is easy to compare the new product to the iPhone 16e.

Both phones have similar features, including IP68 waterproofing, but the $599 iPhone 16e lacks an ultra-wide-angle camera and the screen has a refresh rate of only 60 Hz. The Pixel 9a, which costs $100 less, has a dual-camera setup and a faster display.

Google Pixel 9a. Photo: Google

As you can see, the Pixel 9a has lost the camera building above the case, which means the phone won't rock back and forth when you press the screen while the device is on a table.

The screen itself is larger — 6.3 inches versus 6.1 inches on the Pixel 8a. However, the phone is almost two millimeters thicker and lighter. The brightness has not only increased, but also improved — the peak value reaches 2700 nits. The screen still has a 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone has a 48-megapixel rear camera and a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle module.

The protection class has been upgraded from IP67 to IP68, which means the smartphone can withstand immersion in water to a greater depth. The battery capacity has also been increased — 5100 mAh compared to 4492 mAh in Pixel 8a.

The main benefit is seven years of operating system updates and security support.

Currently, the basic 8/128GB model sells for $499 and the 8/256GB version for $599. Sales are expected to begin in April, but the exact date has not yet been announced.

Shortly before the official announcement of the Google Pixel 9a, photos showing the new color of the smartphone appeared online. Along with them, marketing materials appeared.

We also wrote that the latest leaks showed exactly what the Pixel 9a will look like. Users online called the design of the novelty significantly cheaper than previous models.