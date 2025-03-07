The latest leaks show Google Pixel 9a in a new “Iris” color — Photos

Google Pixel 9a new color. Photo: 9to5Google

Shortly before the release of the Google Pixel 9a, new leaks appeared online. They show a new color of the mid-range device.

This is reported by 9to5Google.

What will Google Pixel 9a look like in a new color?

The author of the new leaks is Evan Blass, who published them on his private X (Twitter) account. They depict the upcoming device in official marketing materials.

The new details don't show anything new, but mention Gemini, various Google services, Feature Drops and other programs of the Pixel ecosystem. One of the promotional materials also mentions theft detection.

Most attention is focused on the Pixel 9a in a new purple color, which is expected to be called "Iris". You can see this color compared to the rest of the lineup.

The color palette of the Google Pixel 9a. Photo: Evan Blass/X

Google Pixel 9a in purple color. Photo: Evan Blass/X

Google Pixel 9a in purple color. Photo: Evan Blass/X 1 / 3

You can also get a much better view of the camera bump, or lack thereof. The camera protrudes slightly from the back of the device, which is more reminiscent of smartphones from the mid-to-late 2010s than what we're used to seeing today.

This is likely due to the fact that the Pixel 9a is thicker, which also leaves room for a larger battery. Google is expected to announce the Pixel 9a later this month. According to the latest rumors, the release date is March 26.

As a reminder, recent leaks of the Google Pixel 9a showed what the final design of the smartphone will look like. One of the main disadvantages is a significantly cheaper appearance than the previous devices in the line.

We also wrote that Google Gemini is a powerful and useful tool that will help in everyday life. It can provide shopping recommendations, travel planning and many other things you may not know about.