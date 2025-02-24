Google saved money on Pixel 9a materials — what the new leak showed

Google Pixel 9a smartphone. Photo: Google

After recent leaks, including the short video review, it became clear what exactly the upcoming Pixel 9a will look like. The main disadvantage is that the appearance of the novelty is significantly cheaper than the previous models in the line.

It was reported by 9to5Google.

What does the budget Google Pixel 9a look like?

It is not yet known when exactly Google will officially present the Pixel 9a, but according to widespread rumors, the company is planning to repeat the proven formula again — to take the main characteristics of the current generation flagships and offer them at a reduced price. It is assumed that the smartphone will be equipped with a Tensor G4 processor, up to 8 GB of RAM, a 120Hz OLED display, and the basic software features that make pixels so popular.

In order to keep the price affordable, the manufacturer usually saves on certain components. At the moment, it seems that the body or frame will be made of less expensive materials. Earlier, a short video of the Pixel 9a was posted online, which has since been removed, but it is still available in Shane Craig’s post. The video shows that the lower-cost implementation is embodied in virtually the entire design of the phone.

Exterior of the back cover of Google Pixel 9a. Photo: screenshot

Although it’s hard to see the Pixel 9a’s screen in the video, the back of the dark Obsidian version is visually cheaper than the Pixel 7a or 8a. The previous models in the series also had simplifications, but they were not so striking. According to the author of the original post, despite the cheap look, the plastic panel "resembles a Nokia Lumia" and is pleasant to the touch.

Probably, the main differences are related to the camera module and the use of plastic elements that look different from the previous Pixel A-series smartphones. The camera seems to be embedded in a plastic ring, and the matte surface finish is more reminiscent of the current generation of Google devices.

